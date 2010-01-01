In today's America, the industry we know as law enforcement is rapidly changing and in many aspects it is even outdated and quickly perishing. The law enforcement of tomorrow is found in the private security industry, and the only security you can trust to professionally protect you and your assets is from guardians of the old system, prior law enforcement officers. We have expertise in modern day policing, to include; de-escalation techniques, mental health training, active shooter training and the lists go on.
Garden State Guards is 100% prior American law enforcement and military. All of our agents have decorated law enforcement and military careers at various levels and in many aspects of today's society, from disputing neighbors, to complex investigations. In the business of protection of life and property, our Agents have seen it all and have the training and experience to show it.
We specialize in you.
Whether you are a billion dollar corporation looking for asset protection or a family receiving death threats and looking for personal protection, our agents are prepared to meet your needs. With bail reform and sky rocketing crime, New Jersey Law Enforcement is handcuffed. Our agents are ready to solve your problems and fix what New Jersey can't.
Our business is ensuring your business is secure. Whether you need ARMED or UNARMED Guards, we have you covered.
New Jersey, United States
Text/Call/Email to speak with us. (908) 463-1256 GARDENSTATEGUARDS@GMAIL.COM Serving ALL of New Jersey
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.